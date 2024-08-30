Conduit Gallery presents Margaret Meehan: "There’s a Moth Inside Mother" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Margaret Meehan

Conduit Gallery presents Margaret Meehan: "There’s a Moth Inside Mother," a solo exhibition featuring new sculpture and mixed media works by Margaret Meehan.

Moths are a more ancient form of butterfly that fly by night and are drawn to the light. They are nocturnal creatures symbolic of transformation. "There’s a Moth Inside Mother" is an exhibition about watching female friends have children and seeing those children grow; watching friends try to have children and failing; watching friends lose children; and watching her own mother age. When one identifies as female, a sometimes r(aging) female, life contains mourning, loss and transcendence – all stages of moving through the various cycles of life.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.

Conduit Gallery presents Margaret Meehan: "There’s a Moth Inside Mother," a solo exhibition featuring new sculpture and mixed media works by Margaret Meehan.

Moths are a more ancient form of butterfly that fly by night and are drawn to the light. They are nocturnal creatures symbolic of transformation. "There’s a Moth Inside Mother" is an exhibition about watching female friends have children and seeing those children grow; watching friends try to have children and failing; watching friends lose children; and watching her own mother age. When one identifies as female, a sometimes r(aging) female, life contains mourning, loss and transcendence – all stages of moving through the various cycles of life.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.

WHEN

WHERE

Conduit Gallery
1626 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://conduitgallery.com/exhibitions

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.