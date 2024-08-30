Conduit Gallery presents Margaret Meehan: "There’s a Moth Inside Mother" opening reception

Conduit Gallery presents Margaret Meehan: "There’s a Moth Inside Mother," a solo exhibition featuring new sculpture and mixed media works by Margaret Meehan.

Moths are a more ancient form of butterfly that fly by night and are drawn to the light. They are nocturnal creatures symbolic of transformation. "There’s a Moth Inside Mother" is an exhibition about watching female friends have children and seeing those children grow; watching friends try to have children and failing; watching friends lose children; and watching her own mother age. When one identifies as female, a sometimes r(aging) female, life contains mourning, loss and transcendence – all stages of moving through the various cycles of life.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 19.