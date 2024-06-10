Craighead Green Gallery presents "New Texas Talent" opening reception

Craighead Green Gallery will present the 31st anniversary show of the "New Texas Talent" juried exhibition. Visitors can discover Texas’ newest emerging artists at the annual New Texas Talent exhibition.

Each year hundreds of images are submitted for review. The juror then selects artists to participate in the "New Texas Talent" exhibition. Through their participation in the show, some artists have been offered representation by galleries and/or have been extended invitations for inclusion in future exhibitions.

This year’s juror, Jessica Fuentes has exhibited her work locally for over a decade and is a former member of the F6 Gallery Collective and 500x gallery. In 2023, her work was included in the 18th Annual Joyce Elaine Grant Exhibition at Texas Woman’s University in Denton.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 24.