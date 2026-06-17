Creative Currency presents What She's Having

Creative Currency will present What She's Having, highlighting the lives of three women navigating love, loyalty, heartbreak, and personal growth while confronting the messy truths that often exist behind closed doors.



Audiences can expect an evening filled with laughter, tears, tension, and moments of self-reflection. This production serves as a debut for Tasha and her studio Tasha Studio Productions. With a background in psychology, corporate training, and education, Tasha brings a unique perspective to the production, crafting characters that feel authentic, layered, and relatable. The result is a modern theatrical experience where audience members are likely to see themselves, or someone they know, represented on stage.



The play tackles themes including marriage & commitment, modern dating frustrations, friendship & betrayal, motherhood emotional vulnerability, personal accountability, and the complexities of love & intimacy. Designed for adults, What She's Having appeals to women, couples, and men alike. While centered around the experiences of three women, the production also offers a compelling look at the emotional realities men face within relationships.

