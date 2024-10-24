Cris Worley Fine Arts presents Paul Manes: "Into the Weeds" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Paul Manes

Cris Worley Fine Arts will present their eighth solo exhibition of oil paintings by Paul Manes. The exhibition, "Into the Weeds," can all be understood as a reflection of Manes. The artist can be seen revisiting subjects he has been fascinated with throughout his career.

He can also be seen pulling techniques from his past to create these new subjects of landscapes. Manes’ new work invites audiences "into the weeds" alongside the artist, where they can see how everything that he has experienced has culminated in these new works.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through December 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Cris Worley Fine Arts
1845 E Levee St #110, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.crisworley.com/exhibitions/paul-manes5

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
