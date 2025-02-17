Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Saya Woolfalk: "Floating World of the Quilted Cloud" opening day

Over the span of 20 years, artist Saya Woolfalk has undertaken the project of world-building in which a fictional race of women known as Empaths inhabit an Empathic Universe.

In the Empath world, technology is coeval to the genetic and social interdependence of plant life with humans. Through this techno-genetic perspective, visitors engage in an alternative mode of being in which the Empaths, as a lived-in community, invite people to center the emotions of compassion, empathy and love.

For this immersive installation of "Cloud Quilt," Woolfalk created a dynamic interplay of symbols and imagery by drawing on her vast analog and digital archives of past projects. She also draws upon works from the Crow Museum’s vast collection.

Demonstrating her practice of collage or quilting. Woolfalk’s world emphasizes the concept of duration, both as process and as measured time. Since Woolfalk situates the "Cloud Quilt" installation as an infinity loop, visitors engage in continuous and complex interactions and responses with the Empaths in a never-ending time scale. Visitors will become conscious of the importance of empathy through this endless temporality of "Cloud Quilt."

The exhibit will be in Multimedia Gallery 5 at the Crow Museum of Asian Art's location on the UT Dallas campus. It will remain on display through September 7.