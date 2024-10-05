Dallas 24 Hour Club presents 11th Annual Dallas All Star Chef Classic

Photo courtesy of Dallas 24 Hour Club

Dallas 24 Hour Club will present their 11th annual Dallas All Star Chef Classic, where attendees will enjoy tastings from 26 of Dallas' top chefs, plus entertainment from the Jordan Kahn Music Company’s Manhattan band and raffle items.

Dallas 24 Hour Club provides a safety net for individuals struggling with the complex issues of homelessness and addiction, offering them a structured environment where they can work on recovery while transitioning back to independent living. Through its work, The 24 raises awareness about these complex issues, and provides solutions that address the root causes of these problems.

WHEN

WHERE

The Empire Room
1225 N Riverfront Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.betterunite.com/dallas24hourclub-2024dallasallstarchefclassic

TICKET INFO

$200 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
