Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Dallas Blooms: Outside the Ordinary

Dallas Blooms will showcase more than 500,000 spring-blooming bulbs in a display that includes 350,000 tulips, along with daffodils, hyacinths, and cherry blossoms. As the festival unfolds, the gardens evolve with the colors of vivid azaleas and cherry trees, offering visitors a fresh visual experience each week.

This year’s festival invites guests to go "Outside the Ordinary" with sculptures by the late Seward Johnson, a celebrated American artist renowned for his life-size, hyper-realistic bronze figures that capture everyday people in familiar moments. His works are featured in prominent museums, public spaces, and exhibitions around the world.

Johnson’s five-decade career explored profound questions about humanity, delving into themes of identity, connection, and the shared experiences of daily life. His sculptures challenge viewers to reflect on the beauty and complexity found in the ordinary, making his work both accessible and thought-provoking.

Among the featured works is Crossing Paths, the monumental metal sculpture leaving its home in New Jersey for the first time, and the largest metal sculpture ever hosted by the garden.

