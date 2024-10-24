Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present the return of Holiday at the Arboretum. This year’s celebration marks a significant milestone as the Arboretum celebrates the 10th anniversary of The 12 Days of Christmas.

The 12 Days of Christmas features 25-foot-tall displays, inspired by the verses of the classic carol, that combine music, animation, and lighting to bring the song to life. Each gazebo acts like a giant music box and transform into a glowing wonderland at night.

The event will also include the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Family Christmas Village, a festive recreation of a European Christmas Market. It features shops, live entertainment, twinkling trees, and the Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid. This year, the Village will feature the largest selection of local vendors yet, offering unique gifts and treats. Plus, guests can enjoy photos with Santa on select dates.

Guests can also explore the historic DeGolyer House, which has hosted a new themed holiday exhibit each year, bringing fresh inspiration to the season. This year, A Della Robbia Holiday theme debuts, blending the artistic legacy of Luca Della Robbia’s terracotta sculptures with handcrafted holiday decorations inspired by Colonial Williamsburg. Curated by designer Michael Hamilton, the exhibit transports guests to a world where 15th-century Florence meets timeless American tradition.