Dallas Arboretum presents Dallas Blooms

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present Dallas Blooms, their most iconic annual tradition which welcomes the city back to spring with more than 500,000 blooming bulbs planted throughout the garden.

Across the season, sweeping displays of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and other seasonal favorites transform the landscape into a living tapestry of color and scale. Each week, new blooms emerge, ensuring the garden evolves continuously from opening day through the height of spring. Dallas Blooms has earned national recognition as a standout, immersive spring experience.

In addition to the expansive floral displays, Dallas Blooms features a robust lineup of seasonal programming that brings together food, art, culture and horticulture, offering guests new reasons to return throughout the spring.

