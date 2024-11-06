Dallas Architecture Forum presents Ed Baum

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present Edward M. Baum FAIA. Baum has achieved distinction in parallel professional and academic careers. He holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard with highest honors.

Baum began his career in the office of José Luis Sert and continued that studio’s guiding principles in his own practice. At the national level, Baum’s work has received awards from Progressive Architecture, American Architecture, Wood Design and Residential Architect, as well as state and local design awards.

Two significant built projects include the Dallas Police Memorial and Prototype Infill Housing in Dallas. The latter, a series of courtyard houses, was featured in Dwell, Ottagono, Arquitectura Viva, Wood Design, and Residential Architect. He has also been published in Architectural Record, Baumeister, Progressive Architecture, and Texas Architect. Baum’s socially responsive ‘Prototype Housing for Modest Means’ and ‘Solar/Max Housing’ have both received prestigious American Architecture Awards. A series of compact, affordable houses are planned to begin construction soon in Dallas.

In 1998 Baum co-founded The Dallas Architecture Forum. He served as Chair of The Forum’s Lecture Programming Series for over a decade, bringing the Series to national prominence. Largely because of Baum’s illustrious vision, the Forum received the American Institute of Architects’ 2011 Collaborative Achievement Award.

