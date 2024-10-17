Dallas Architecture Forum presents Germane Barnes

Germane Barnes is a Chicago-born, Miami-based architect, designer, and founder of Studio Barnes, a research and design practice. He is an Associate Professor and the Director of The Community Housing & Identity Lab at the University of Miami School of Architecture, a platform for investigations of architecture’s social and political resiliency. Germane’s research and design practice investigates the connection between architecture and identity, examining the discipline’s social and political agency through historical research and design speculation.

Barnes’ work is in the permanent collections of international institutions including MoMA, SF MoMA, LACMA, The Art Institute of Chicago, and The National Museum of African American History and Culture. His work has been shown at MoMA’s ground-breaking exhibition "Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America," as well as the Chicago Architectural Biennale and Milan Design Week.

