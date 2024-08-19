Dallas by Chocolate Tours presents Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour

eventdetail
Photo by Jeanine Stevens

At the Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour, visitors can view some of the very best lights displays in Frisco, from one of the top 10 lights displays in the U.S. and glittering lights choreographed to music, to the Railroad District with lit-up gazebos and beautifully decorated historic homes. Guests will then be taken to a trip to the Vitruvian Lights of Addison. While touring, visitors can enjoy desserts, and sip hot chocolate, soft drinks and water as well as other great beverages.

At the Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour, visitors can view some of the very best lights displays in Frisco, from one of the top 10 lights displays in the U.S. and glittering lights choreographed to music, to the Railroad District with lit-up gazebos and beautifully decorated historic homes. Guests will then be taken to a trip to the Vitruvian Lights of Addison. While touring, visitors can enjoy desserts, and sip hot chocolate, soft drinks and water as well as other great beverages.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pie Dish
7967 Custer Rd Ste 200, Frisco, TX 75035, USA
http://www.dallasbychocolate.com

TICKET INFO

$53-$63; Free for children 3 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.