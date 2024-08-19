Dallas by Chocolate Tours presents Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour

At the Frisco Christmas Lights, Chocolate and Sips Tour, visitors can view some of the very best lights displays in Frisco, from one of the top 10 lights displays in the U.S. and glittering lights choreographed to music, to the Railroad District with lit-up gazebos and beautifully decorated historic homes. Guests will then be taken to a trip to the Vitruvian Lights of Addison. While touring, visitors can enjoy desserts, and sip hot chocolate, soft drinks and water as well as other great beverages.