Dallas CASA Champion of Children Award Dinner

Dallas CASA will highlight the Dallas Mavericks with the Jan and Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award at its annual Champion of Children Award Dinner.

Since the Mavericks’ first season in 1980-81, players have been involved in their local community, giving back to people in need and modeling for their fellow citizens what involvement could look like. In addition to vital grants from the Mavs Foundation to agencies that support vulnerable populations and the construction of safe learn and play spaces across North Texas, the team has set the standard for leading the charge on change through its Mavs Take Action! campaign.

The Champion of Children Award is given annually to recognize community leaders who significantly improve the lives of youth in our community. The award is named for Judge Harold Barefoot Sanders, a revered United States District Court judge for the Northern District of Texas, past award recipient and a steadfast supporter of Dallas CASA and his wife Jan Sanders.