Dallas Children's Theater presents James and the Giant Peach

Based on the imaginative, children’s novel by Roald Dahl, young James Henry Trotter's resilience is tested when he is sent off to live with his mean aunts, Spiker and Sponge, after a chain of unfortunate incidents. Life is no fun there until he accidentally spills some tiny green things on a tree, and … voilà, a giant peach. When James and his new oversized friends - Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybug, Earthworm, and Spider - snip the stem of the peach, the quest for happiness and great adventure lands them in New York City and at the center of attention.