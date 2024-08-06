Dallas Children's Theater presents Lightwire Theater: Dino-Light

Image courtesy of Dallas Children's Theater

In this limited-time special engagement from Lightwire Theater, featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.

The visually stunning glow-in-the-dark adventure has been praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology, and dance by audiences all over the world. Dino-Light, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and the first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://tickets.dct.org/overview/dino

TICKET INFO

$40-$72

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
