Dallas Children's Theater presents Pete the Cat

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Dallas Children's Theater

Based on the popular Pete the Cat series by Kimberly and James Dean, Pete the Cat thinks life is an adventure no matter where he winds up, so the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. Well, everyone except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. So when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.

Based on the popular Pete the Cat series by Kimberly and James Dean, Pete the Cat thinks life is an adventure no matter where he winds up, so the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. Well, everyone except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. So when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Children's Theater
5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231, USA
https://tickets.dct.org/overview/ptc

TICKET INFO

$20-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.