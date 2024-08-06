Dallas Children's Theater presents Pete the Cat

Based on the popular Pete the Cat series by Kimberly and James Dean, Pete the Cat thinks life is an adventure no matter where he winds up, so the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. Well, everyone except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. So when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.