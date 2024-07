Airplane Airlines is a satirical sketch comedy show that pokes fun at the dumpster fire that is commercial air travel. It’s like Saturday Night Live but the theme is Spirit Airlines.

Airplane Airlines is a satirical sketch comedy show that pokes fun at the dumpster fire that is commercial air travel. It’s like Saturday Night Live but the theme is Spirit Airlines.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.