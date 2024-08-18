Dallas Comedy Club presents Andrea Jin

Andrea Jin is a stand-up comedian and writer who was born in Shanghai, relocated to Canada, and is currently based in Los Angeles. She gained recognition in the comedy scene after winning Comedy Album of the Year in 2021 at the Juno Awards from the Canadian Academy of Recording Artists for her solo album, Grandma’s Girl.

Jin made her first late night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, was selected as a New Face at the Just for Laugh’s Montreal Festival in 2021, and has performed at several festivals like JFL Northwest, SiriusXM’s Top Comic, Seattle International Comedy Competition, CBC’s The Debaters, and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. Her writing has been featured on Vice, CBC Comedy, and the Vancouver Sun, among other publications.