Filipino American Andrew Orolfo has been named one of the country’s "top knot" comedians. A JFL New Face 2022 and established staple in San Francisco comedy, he has been featured in the High Plains Comedy Festival, Comedy Central Clusterfest, and Netflix is a Joke Fest. He can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and seen on Comedy Central and The Late Late Show with James Corden, as well as Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix.