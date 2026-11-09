Dallas Comedy Club presents Cole Garrett

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cole Garrett

Cole Garrett is a stand-up comedian and actor from Orange County, known for his energetic act-outs and performative storytelling. He currently co-hosts Cooked in the Comments alongside Shapel Lacey, an internet-based show that highlights outrageous videos online and their comment sections with a different weekly guest.

Garrett has an extensive background in sketch, improv, and stand-up comedy. He’s performed at comedy clubs across multiple countries and featured for Trevor Wallace on the Alpha Beta Male Tour. He performs regularly around Los Angeles and has released three short specials on YouTube as part of Don’t Tell Comedy’s digital Secret Sets series.

Cole Garrett is a stand-up comedian and actor from Orange County, known for his energetic act-outs and performative storytelling. He currently co-hosts Cooked in the Comments alongside Shapel Lacey, an internet-based show that highlights outrageous videos online and their comment sections with a different weekly guest.

Garrett has an extensive background in sketch, improv, and stand-up comedy. He’s performed at comedy clubs across multiple countries and featured for Trevor Wallace on the Alpha Beta Male Tour. He performs regularly around Los Angeles and has released three short specials on YouTube as part of Don’t Tell Comedy’s digital Secret Sets series.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/22415-cole-garrett-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
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