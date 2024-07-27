Dallas Comedy Club presents David Gborie

David Gborie is a comedian, writer, voice actor and all-around thorough dude originally from Denver, Colorado. He has appeared on NBC’s AP Bio, TBS’s Chad, and can currently be heard as the voice of Comedy Central.

He is also the co-host of the All Fantasy Everything podcast, My Momma Told Me on Will Ferrell’s iHeart Radio Network, was featured in the adult swim animated series Royal Crackers and the star-studded music video for George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord.

Gborie will soon be seen in Netflix’s animated series Exploding Kittens produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels and AppleTV’s The Instigators, starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. His first stand-up special, Gbirth of a Nation, is set to be released in summer 2024.