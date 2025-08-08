Dallas Comedy Club presents Dr. Kojo

Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP, PMHNP-BC is a comedian, actor, content creator, and writer based in Los Angeles with over 4.5 million followers and 150 million monthly views on social media. He has five years of professional experience as a psychotherapist and doctorally prepared mental health nurse practitioner with a background in inpatient forensic psychiatry and working with children with neurodevelopmental disorders. He utilizes these experiences to post skits, songs, and videos in order to promote mental health awareness.