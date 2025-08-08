Dallas Comedy Club presents Dr. Kojo

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dr. Kojo

Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP, PMHNP-BC is a comedian, actor, content creator, and writer based in Los Angeles with over 4.5 million followers and 150 million monthly views on social media. He has five years of professional experience as a psychotherapist and doctorally prepared mental health nurse practitioner with a background in inpatient forensic psychiatry and working with children with neurodevelopmental disorders. He utilizes these experiences to post skits, songs, and videos in order to promote mental health awareness.

Dr. Kojo Sarfo, DNP, PMHNP-BC is a comedian, actor, content creator, and writer based in Los Angeles with over 4.5 million followers and 150 million monthly views on social media. He has five years of professional experience as a psychotherapist and doctorally prepared mental health nurse practitioner with a background in inpatient forensic psychiatry and working with children with neurodevelopmental disorders. He utilizes these experiences to post skits, songs, and videos in order to promote mental health awareness.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/59886-dr-kojo-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.