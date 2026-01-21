Dallas Comedy Club presents Jake Cornell

Jake Cornell is a stand up comedian based in Brooklyn, New York who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers online. After successful sold out shows at Joe’s Pub with his hour Hey Big Guy, he’s currently touring all over America hitting cities like Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans, Seattle, and LA. Most recently, Jake wrapped up his first ever U.K. tour with a sold-out show in London. Jake has been featured in The Cut, New York Magazine, and Vogue. He is the host of Walk With Me Here, a weekly podcast on Substack. He also worked as a cocktail bartender in the UK and New York City for 10 years.