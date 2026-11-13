Dallas Comedy Club presents Jay Light

Jay Light is a comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. He is the host/creator of acclaimed live comedy show Wrong! A F*cked up Game Show, and was featured at the Netflix is Joke Festival and the New York Comedy Festival. After making his bones as a doorman at the world-famous Comedy Store, he has gone on to perform on TV shows like Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and NBC’s America’s Got Talent, and at clubs and comedy festivals around the world. His debut comedy album, Good Guy With A Gun reached No. 1 on the Apple Music Comedy charts. His new hour, My Wife Hates These Jokes, can be found on YouTube.