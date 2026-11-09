Dallas Comedy Club presents Leyla Ingalls

Leyla Ingalls is a comedian and writer known for her deceivingly innocent demeanor paired with clever joke writing and absurdist stances. She performs in comedy clubs across the country and has headlined notable venues such as The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, California.

Ingallas is a crowd favorite at the widely known Don’t Tell Comedy showcases and has also opened for Kevin Nealon, Joe Gatto, Geoffrey Asmus, and Sam Tallent. She received the title "rookie of the year" for stand-up her first year in the game by Columbus Underground, and after performing on the hit podcast Kill Tony, she has amassed a following on her socials leading to millions of views.