Dallas Comedy Club presents Luke Null

Luke Null began performing comedy the moment he picked up a guitar in Chicago. During his stay in the Windy City he developed his signature musical comedy style, blending witty humor with catchy earworms. This unique approach garnered the attention of Lorne Michaels and earned him the chance to perform as a cast member on Saturday Night Live.

After a year in New York as a featured player on SNL, Null moved to LA and is now a regular at the Hollywood Improv. He performs standup comedy at clubs and colleges across the country.