Dallas Comedy Club presents Max Manticof

Max Manticof is a Latino and Jewish standup comedian, writer, and actor born and raised in Queens, New York. He has been seen on Amazon Prime’s Basement Yard with host Joe Santagato, as well as Lyft Comics on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network.

When he’s not headlining around the country Manticof has enjoyed touring with Tim Dillon, Leonard Ouzts, Matt Rife, and more. Manticof is known for his Street Talk Comedy, which has since produced more than 100 shows in over 15 cities around the country, and was selected as a Just For Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2023.