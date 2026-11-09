Dallas Comedy Club presents Shafi Hossain

Shafi Hossain is a New York City-based stand-up comedian, writer, and producer. Originally from Bangladesh, he moved to the United States to study chemical engineering before falling in love with standup comedy. Now a regular performer at the prestigious Comedy Cellar, Hossain has established himself as a prominent voice in the NYC comedy scene.

He was named one of "New York's Funniest Stand Ups" by the New York Comedy Festival and has been featured on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network series Road Comics on Peacock. Hossain has toured internationally, headlining shows in London, Paris, Bangladesh, and Canada. He has amassed over 220K followers online and is currently the funniest chemical engineer alive.