Dallas Comedy Club presents The Gentlemen

Being a superhero was always an ultimate dream of Heath Harmison’s, but due to his lack of athleticism, money, and tragic back story, he decided that bringing laughter to the world would be the next best thing. His PG-13 style of comedy kills in clubs, colleges, cruise ships, and festivals including the Fringe Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland. He has been seen on the tv show Laughs on FOX and has over 60 million views on his first Drybar Comedy Special. He just released his second special on Drybar+.

Scott Henry literally danced his way into his fans lives making him a viral sensation on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with over 4.4 million followers. He finds humor in everyday signs, but being one of 11 kids in his family of giants brings material that has crowds rolling in laughter. In 2021 his big heart, quick wit, and charisma aided in winning the coveted belt on CBS's Tough As Nails, Season 2. While he continues to unapologetically share his world online, he also brings his hilarious outlook on life to the stage.

