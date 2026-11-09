Dallas Comedy Club presents Tino Cochino

Nationally syndicated radio personality and rising stand-up comedian Tino Cochino is known nationwide as the host of the No. 1 English-speaking Latino-hosted radio show in America. Cochino’s voice can currently be heard in more than 90 markets across the country, reaching a weekly audience of 5.1 million listeners.

He’s taking the personality, honesty, and humor that made him a radio favorite straight to the stand-up stage. Cochino turns his personal experiences into hilarious, relatable stories. His comedy invites audiences directly into his world, creating the same personal connection that has made millions of radio listeners feel like they already know him.

The evening will also feature performances by Alex Berrios, Liz Carole, Vinnie Corrales, and We Own The Laughs’ Tyson Paul.