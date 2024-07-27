Dallas Contemporary presents Chivas Clem: "Shirttail Kin" opening reception

Dallas Contemporary will present Chivas Clem's exhibit, "Shirttail Kin." Curated by Alison M. Gingeras, "Shirttail Kin" presents an archive of more than 70 photographs spanning over a decade.

In a shift from the artist’s usual appropriation-based explorations of pop culture, "Shirttail Kin" documents a local community of transient men whom Clem frequented upon his return to his hometown after an illustrious career in New York. Turning his attention to his native landscape, Clem captures some of the region’s most pressing issues.

His intimate images disclose complex and surprising constructions of masculinity, while also capturing an empathetic picture of a misunderstood and largely forgotten population. The exhibition is accompanied by a catalog published by the New York-based publisher Heinzfeller Nileisist and Dallas Contemporary, with a foreword by renowned cultural critic, Hilton Als.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 25.