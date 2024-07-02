Dallas Contemporary presents DC Empty: Bombshell Dance Project

Bombshell Dance Project will present the first installment of the Dallas Creation Lab as part of Dallas Contemporary’s DC Empty programming. Curated by Bombshell’s Emily Bernet and Taylor Rodman, the project will include a week of ideation at DC, ending in a one-night-only performance.

Visitors can step into the creative process of seven Dallas artists during regular museum hours and see the result of their collaborative work. Visitors can also stick around after the performance for a discussion with the artists followed by sips, bites, and jams by Jeff Kinsey.