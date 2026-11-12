Dallas Contemporary presents Oren Pinhassi: "Into Your Arm’s Length‍" opening reception ‍

Dallas Contemporary will celebrate the opening exhibit of Oren Pinhassi, "Into Your Arm’s Length." Pinhassi sculpts anthropomorphic forms at great scale that appeal to the senses and intellect at once.

On a basic level, Pinhassi’s forms address viewers as beings. They stand erect, though full of bulbous protrusions and seductive orifices. Yet, they refuse to be fully explicit, instead, seeking to communicate in the manner of poetry. Pinhassi’s towering or sprawling creatures draw upon such ordinary materials as sand, stone, or vinyl. In a process he has named “erotic construction,” Pinhassi uses sensual appeal, rough texture, suggestive pose, and intimate detail to press against the confines of a restrictive society.