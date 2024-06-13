Quantcast

Dallas Contemporary presents Pride Panel: Spectrum Solidarity - The Importance of LGBTQIA+ Community

Photo courtesy of Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Contemporary and Hope Charities will host the museum's third annual pride panel. The panel will host community leaders to discuss the value of LGBTQIA+ community building, moderated by Michael Dewberry with panelists Chris Walker, De'ane Kennedy, Nate Faust, and Lakarla Williams.

The meet + mingle hour will feature an LGBTQIA+ market and resource fair with Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Black Queer Collective, the Afiya Center, Impact Dallas - Wellness Activity, Planned parenthood, Badge of Honor, Fern Connections, GCM Sketches, A Sister's Legacy, along with charcuterie provided by Select Service Catering.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Contemporary
161 Glass St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.dallascontemporary.org/events/pride-panel-spectrum-solidarity-the-importance-of-lgbtqia-community

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
