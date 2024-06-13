Dallas Contemporary presents Pride Panel: Spectrum Solidarity - The Importance of LGBTQIA+ Community

Dallas Contemporary and Hope Charities will host the museum's third annual pride panel. The panel will host community leaders to discuss the value of LGBTQIA+ community building, moderated by Michael Dewberry with panelists Chris Walker, De'ane Kennedy, Nate Faust, and Lakarla Williams.

The meet + mingle hour will feature an LGBTQIA+ market and resource fair with Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Black Queer Collective, the Afiya Center, Impact Dallas - Wellness Activity, Planned parenthood, Badge of Honor, Fern Connections, GCM Sketches, A Sister's Legacy, along with charcuterie provided by Select Service Catering.