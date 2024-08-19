Dallas Fort Worth St. Jude Walk/Run

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/Facebook

The annual St. Jude Walk/Run is a family-friendly 5K walk/run event that supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and approximately 2,500 St. Jude supporters from across Dallas-Fort Worth will help increase awareness and raise funds to help cure childhood cancer.

WHEN

WHERE

Grandscape
5752 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056, USA
http://stjude.org/walkdallas

