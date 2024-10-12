Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Enemies of the State: Nazi Persecution of LGBTQ+ People

Nascent and vibrant gay communities emerged in Germany at the turn of the 20th century, and human sexuality developed as an area of study in many of the country’s colleges. However, when the Nazis took power, one of their first goals was to dismantle these communities, resulting in the deportations and deaths of thousands of members of the German LGBTQ+ community.

In commemoration of LGBTQ+ History Month, Dr. Jake Newsome, founder and director of the Pink Triangle Legacies Project, joins the panel to share survivor testimonies and untangle the complex motivations of Nazi leaders to combat homosexuality.

Newsome is an award winning scholar of German and American LGBTQ+ history whose research and resources educate global audiences. He is the Founder and Director of the Pink Triangle Legacies Project, a grassroots initiative that honors the memory of the Nazis queer victims and carries on their legacy by fighting homophobia and transphobia today through education, empowerment, and advocacy.

Newsome is the author of Pink Triangle Legacies: Coming Out in the Shadow of the Holocaust (Cornell University Press), which traces the transformation of the pink triangle from a Nazi concentration camp badge into a global symbol of LGBTQ+ pride.

