Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Funk Family Upstander Speaker Series: Luma Mufleh

Luma Mufleh is the inspirational coach of the Atlanta-based soccer team Fugees, short for refugees. An immigrant from Jordan, Luma founded the team for immigrants in the summer of 2004 and quickly realized that the needs of this particular team were going to be unique.

In addition to the challenges faced by every preteen and teenager, these players were dealing with post-traumatic stress, language barriers, cultural disconnects, and devastating poverty. Luma empowered the players to use their voices to reclaim and tell their own stories.

In 2006, she founded Fugees Family, the only network of schools in the U.S. dedicated to refugee and immigrant education. It brings together diverse cultures and customs while working to prepare students to build the better lives of which they have only dreamed.

