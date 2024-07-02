Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Immigrants, Innovators, and Icons: Jewish Americans and the Fashion Industry Panel

From pioneering retailer Carrie Marcus Neiman to custom dressmaker Lilli Wolff, Jewish Americans have made their mark on the fashion industry, particularly so in Dallas. Annette Becker, curator and director of the UNT Texas Fashion Collection, joins to share stories of Jewish change-makers in 20th century dress history, highlighting artifacts from the TFC.

Becker is an arts educator and material culture historian whose research focuses on dress history. She serves as the director of the Texas Fashion Collection, an archive of nearly 20,000 garments and accessories housed within the University of North Texas’s College of Visual Arts and Design. Becker’s curatorial projects and academic programming are informed by her professional experience in cultural institutions around the country, as well as graduate coursework in art history, art education, and history.