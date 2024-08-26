Dallas Museum of Art presents Cecily Brown: "Themes and Variations" opening day

The Dallas Museum of Art will present a major mid-career retrospective of pioneering British-American painter Cecily Brown, the first exhibition to fully explore her work through the lens of its groundbreaking reconfiguration of cultural politics.

Brown's exhibition brings together nearly 30 large-scale paintings and drawings from across almost 30 years of Brown’s career, including two new works on paper that will be shared with the public for the first time. The exhibition offers a closer look at Brown’s practice, examining the way her work challenges art history’s traditional values and presents women as complex and fully realized authors and subjects.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 25, 2025.