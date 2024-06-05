Dallas Public Library presents An Evening with Ms. Opal Lee

The Dallas Public Library will host a visit from the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee.

Ms. Lee was born in Marshall, Texas, on October 7, 1926, and later moved to Fort Worth at age 10. She is a retired teacher, counselor, author, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Some of the latest of Lee's many accomplishments include being nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and Fort Worth Inc.'s Person of the Year.