Quantcast

Dallas Public Library presents An Evening with Ms. Opal Lee

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Opal Lee

The Dallas Public Library will host a visit from the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee.

Ms. Lee was born in Marshall, Texas, on October 7, 1926, and later moved to Fort Worth at age 10. She is a retired teacher, counselor, author, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Some of the latest of Lee's many accomplishments include being nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and Fort Worth Inc.'s Person of the Year.

The Dallas Public Library will host a visit from the "grandmother of Juneteenth," Ms. Opal Lee.

Ms. Lee was born in Marshall, Texas, on October 7, 1926, and later moved to Fort Worth at age 10. She is a retired teacher, counselor, author, and activist in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed Senate Bill S. 475, making Juneteenth the 11th federal holiday. Some of the latest of Lee's many accomplishments include being nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize and Fort Worth Inc.'s Person of the Year.

WHEN

WHERE

Skyline Branch Library
6006 Everglade Rd, Dallas, TX 75227, USA
https://dallaslibrary.librarymarket.com/event/evening-ms-opal-lee-365432

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.