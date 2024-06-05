Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Lang Lang in Concert

The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant, seated dinner, and Gala Concert performed by the DSO and legendary pianist Lang Lang.

Music Director Fabio Luisi leads the program featuring Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto and Rossini’s Overture to William Tell for a special one-hour concert. After the concert, an after-party will conclude the evening.

The annual Symphony Gala is one of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s largest annual fundraisers, benefitting the DSO’s life-changing education and community outreach initiatives, including Young Strings and Young Musicians.