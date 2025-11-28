Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Steve Hackman: Igor Damn Stravinsky

WHEN
Musical polymath and creative visionary Steve Hackman returns to Dallas with his latest orchestral fusion, Igor Damn Stravinsky. The concert combines Stravinsky’s whimsical 1911 ballet Petrouchka with Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album Damn.
The DSO’s Young Professionals group will keep the night going with the YPX after-party experience following the special concert, featuring a chic lounge setting in the lobby, complete with a dance floor and live DJ. After-party tickets also include a complimentary drink and appetizers.
$68-$216; $75 for after-party