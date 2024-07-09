Dallas Theater Center presents Primary Trust

Kenneth lives in a small town in upstate New York. For 15 years his life has been the same: by day, he works at a bookstore, in the evening, he drinks mai tais with his friend Bert. When the bookstore shuts down, Kenneth is forced out of his comfort zone to face a world he has long avoided - with transformative and heartwarming results.

Primary Trust, winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is a touching story of new beginnings, old friends, and finding the courage to see the world for the first time.

Performances will take place in Bryant Hall in the Kalita Humphreys Theater complex.