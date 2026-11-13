At the Dallas Water Lantern Festival, guests can decorate a floating lantern with a message, drawing or wish, then release it onto the water at sunset alongside thousands of others. The afternoon will include live music, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt.
At the Dallas Water Lantern Festival, guests can decorate a floating lantern with a message, drawing or wish, then release it onto the water at sunset alongside thousands of others. The afternoon will include live music, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt.