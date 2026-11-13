Dallas Water Lantern Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Water Lantern Festival

At the Dallas Water Lantern Festival, guests can decorate a floating lantern with a message, drawing or wish, then release it onto the water at sunset alongside thousands of others. The afternoon will include live music, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt.

At the Dallas Water Lantern Festival, guests can decorate a floating lantern with a message, drawing or wish, then release it onto the water at sunset alongside thousands of others. The afternoon will include live music, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt.

WHEN

WHERE

EpicCentral
2961 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA
https://www.waterlanternfestival.com/events/dallas

TICKET INFO

$34.99; free for children 8 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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