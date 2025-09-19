The Deep Ellum Block Party will be a full day packed with performances from local legends, district regulars, and fresh up-and-coming talent. With an eclectic mix of genres, the Block Party will reflect Deep Ellum’s vast variety of musical talent that can be experienced across the district’s more than 25 venues every week of the year.

The day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, wine walk, and more activities. As the sun sets, exclusive reunions, mashups, and genre-centric showcases will light up iconic venues across the district.