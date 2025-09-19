Deep Ellum Block Party

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Deep Ellum Block Party

The Deep Ellum Block Party will be a full day packed with performances from local legends, district regulars, and fresh up-and-coming talent. With an eclectic mix of genres, the Block Party will reflect Deep Ellum’s vast variety of musical talent that can be experienced across the district’s more than 25 venues every week of the year.

The day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, wine walk, and more activities. As the sun sets, exclusive reunions, mashups, and genre-centric showcases will light up iconic venues across the district.

The Deep Ellum Block Party will be a full day packed with performances from local legends, district regulars, and fresh up-and-coming talent. With an eclectic mix of genres, the Block Party will reflect Deep Ellum’s vast variety of musical talent that can be experienced across the district’s more than 25 venues every week of the year.

The day will also feature live mural creations, an artist’s market, wine walk, and more activities. As the sun sets, exclusive reunions, mashups, and genre-centric showcases will light up iconic venues across the district.

WHEN

WHERE

Deep Ellum Dallas
3023 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://deepellumblockparty.com/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.