DeSoto Parks and Recreation presents Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert will feature The Bar-Kays featuring Larry Dodson, the Natural Change Band, Dominque Hammons, and the GoGo Band.

DeSoto Parks and Recreation presents Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Concert will feature The Bar-Kays featuring Larry Dodson, the Natural Change Band, Dominque Hammons, and the GoGo Band.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.