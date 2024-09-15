DFW Archives Bazaar will feature over 30 Texas libraries, archives, and other cultural institutions offering fun and interactive ways to learn more about the historical resources and services available in North Texas. From photographs, documents, films, maps and more, visitors can explore the archival collections across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Visitors can delve into the complexity and diversity of Texas history, and at the demo booths and interactive exhibits, guests can learn how to become part of that history by preserving family treasures, interviewing family members about their own stories, digitizing family memories, and more.

Students can learn about archival career options and receive advice on schools, programs, and internships at the career booth. In addition to the exhibitors and demos, there will be door prizes, trivia, and more.

