DFW Rescue Me presents Wags and Waves

Wags and Waves is the biggest and best dog swim day in Dallas-Fort Worth, created by and benefiting local animal rescue DFW Rescue Me. The annual event is a splashing good time for pets and their owners, who get to swim together in one of the nicest waterparks in town.

Guess can plash along with their pups in multiple pool areas, chase waves and tennis balls in the wave pool, float along the lazy river, and shop vendors for pets and people.

All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and spayed/neutered regardless of age or breed.

Wags and Waves is a collaboration between four local rescue organizations - Cat Matchers, DFW Rescue Me, DFW Furgotten Friends and The Love Pit - working together with one mission: to save lives and build a future where pets no longer need to be rescued. They advocate for spay and neuter, adoption, fostering, and community education.