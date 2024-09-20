DHV Artworks presents "LIGHTSCAPE" and "Rituals and Transformation"

WHEN
DHV Artworks will present an evening celebrating Alessio Ceruti’s debut U.S. gallery exhibition, "LIGHTSCAPE." Visitors can meet Ceruti and experience his work along with a moving video short composed to highlight his inspiration.
The evening will also feature a special presentation by Roy Tamboli, who will showcase a video of his art creation process. Tamboli’s large-scale abstract paintings are known for their dynamic energy and exploration of ritual and transformation.
The event will include cocktails and canapes by Breadwinners.
Admission is free with RSVP.