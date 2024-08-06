DIFF Shorts Film Festival

Photo courtesy of DIFF Shorts Film Festival

The inaugural DIFF Shorts Film Festival aims to elevate short films and celebrate shorts filmmakers. The festival will feature 14 film blocks with more than 80 films, industry panels, daily red carpets, and filmmaker receptions.

Film enthusiasts will be able to connect with filmmakers through Q&As and panel discussions, learn about their creative processes, and be inspired by their stories shown on the big screen and shared at the festival.

Awards at the DIFF Shorts Film Festival will be given for Best Short Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best Student Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
Angelika Dallas, 5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://diffshorts2024.eventive.org/passes/buy

TICKET INFO

$50-$75

