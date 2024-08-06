The inaugural DIFF Shorts Film Festival aims to elevate short films and celebrate shorts filmmakers. The festival will feature 14 film blocks with more than 80 films, industry panels, daily red carpets, and filmmaker receptions.

Film enthusiasts will be able to connect with filmmakers through Q&As and panel discussions, learn about their creative processes, and be inspired by their stories shown on the big screen and shared at the festival.

Awards at the DIFF Shorts Film Festival will be given for Best Short Film, Best Texas Film, Best Music Video, Best Student Film, Best Documentary Film, and Best First-Time Filmmaker.